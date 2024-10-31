Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Indian armed forces at Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area of Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday. Since assuming office in 2014, Modi has made it a custom to spend the festival of lights with military personnel, showcasing his appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

This year, the Prime Minister visited a Border Security Force (BSF) outpost situated along the Pakistan border. Interacting warmly with soldiers, he extended festive greetings and shared sweets, fostering a spirit of camaraderie among the troops stationed in a region known for its extreme weather conditions. "This is an extremely inhospitable place, due to the very hot days and very cold nights. The terrain is also challenging," an official source remarked, highlighting the difficult living conditions faced by the personnel.

The Diwali celebrations took on special significance as Indian and Chinese troops also engaged in a traditional exchange of sweets at various border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the same day. This exchange coincided with recent troop disengagement at two friction points in eastern Ladakh, marking a potential thaw in Sino-Indian relations. An Indian Army source confirmed that the sweets were exchanged at five Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points, including Bum La in Arunachal Pradesh and Daulat Beg Oldi in Ladakh.

The festive spirit of Diwali, a time for family gatherings and joy, was brought to the forefront in the challenging environment of Kutch. Modi's visit aims not only to boost morale but also to remind soldiers that their contributions to national security are valued and recognized. Each year, Modi's presence among the troops reinforces the bond between the civilian government and the military, reflecting a deep-seated respect for those who serve on the front lines.

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