Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting to review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country on December 22.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Home Minister Amit Shah, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and top officials attended the virtual meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, in a statement in Lok Sabha, Minister Mandaviya asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

On December 20, Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places and getting vaccinated.

Also Read: Amid rising COVID cases random testing for international passengers re-introduced

Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.

The Indian government has re-introduced the Covid-19 test amid the rapid rise in COVID cases in China, Japan, Brazil and the United States.

Notably, related measures have been initiated at airports for international travellers travelling back to India.

Samples of those arriving from foreign countries will be randomly tested for coronavirus, health ministry sources said on December 20.

"There are currently 10 different variants of coronavirus in the country, the latest variant is BF.7. At present, only different variants of Omicron are spreading in the country. Even today, the Delta variant is being seen somewhere in the country," sources told India Today.