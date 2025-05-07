Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, just hours after the Indian Armed Forces executed Operation Sindoor, a series of precise missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to official sources, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is also scheduled to meet later today to assess the evolving security situation and review the impact of the military action. A resolution acknowledging the overnight counter-terror operation is also expected to be passed during the CCS meet.

Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 Indian tourists. Indian forces targeted nine locations, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke, sending a strong message against cross-border terrorism.



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Before the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Modi was briefed on the situation by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Notably, the Prime Minister had earlier given the armed forces full operational freedom to choose the targets, method, and timing of the response to the Pahalgam attack.

The Cabinet meeting underlines the government's unified stance on national security and its readiness to take firm action against terror threats emanating from across the border.