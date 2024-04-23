Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged Congress party of curbing religious freedoms and plotting to redistribute wealth among favored individuals.

PM Modi claimed, "Under the rule of Congress, even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes a crime. Rajasthan has been its sufferer." He lamented the alleged banning of Ram Navami celebrations in Rajasthan, citing it as evidence of Congress's suppression of religious observances.

The Prime Minister further elaborated, "The Congress banned the Ram Navami celebrations in Rajasthan. In a state like Rajasthan where people chant Ram-Ram, Congress banned Ram Navami." These statements were met with a mix of agreement and concern from the gathered audience.

PM Modi also referred to his earlier remarks about a "redistribution of wealth" during a rally in Banswara, accusing the Congress and INDI Alliance of being angered by his statements and resorting to personal attacks. He claimed that the Congress had a hidden agenda of conducting wealth surveys and X-rays of wealth, which he exposed to the public.

"It is written in their manifesto that they will survey the wealth. Their leader had said in a speech that an X-ray of wealth will be done," PM Modi asserted, highlighting what he perceived as a controversial agenda. He added, "When Modi exposed the secret, your hidden agenda came out, and you are trembling."