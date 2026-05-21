PM Modi concludes five-nation tour, gifts Assam’s Eri Silk stole to Italy’s Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his five-nation visit covering the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, during which India’s diplomatic outreach was accompanied by the promotion of traditional Indian cultural heritage.

During his visit to Italy, Modi presented an Eri Silk stole to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The gesture highlighted Assam’s rich Eri silk tradition, a handloom heritage closely associated with sustainable and ethical textile production in Northeast India.

Eri silk, often called “peace silk”, is known for being produced without harming the silkworm, making it one of the most eco-friendly natural fibres in the country. The fabric is valued for its soft texture, warmth and durability, and has long been an integral part of Assamese weaving traditions.

Widely used in traditional attire and handcrafted textiles, Eri silk is also recognised for its breathable and moisture-absorbing qualities, making it suitable for different climates. Its understated elegance and sustainable appeal have contributed to growing international recognition for the fabric.

The presentation of the stole also underscored the cultural connection between Assam’s traditional craftsmanship and Italy’s globally recognised legacy of luxury textiles and design. The gift formed part of India’s broader effort to showcase regional heritage and indigenous craftsmanship during high-level international engagements.

Reacting to the gesture, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state was gaining recognition on the global diplomatic stage. In a post on X, Sarma wrote, “Assam shines at the global diplomatic arena. During his visit to Italy, Adarniya Narendra Modi ji gifted an Eri Silk stole to Hon'ble Prime Minister of Italy, HE Giorgia Meloni.”

He further noted that Eri silk, “also known as peace silk”, is unique to Assam and is produced through a cruelty-free process that reflects the state’s weaving traditions. Sarma also mentioned that Modi gifted a sample of Joha rice to FAO Director-General Dr Qu Dongyu, describing it as “a small grain scented rice variety unique to Assam” known for its rich aroma.

“These gifts not only reflect Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Ji's love towards Assam and taking its heritage forward but also the rising influence of Assam in the world stage,” the chief minister added.