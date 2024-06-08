Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi expressed his concern over an attack on Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, condemning the incident and wishing her good health. Modi tweeted, "Deeply concerned by the news of the attack on Mette Frederiksen, Denmark’s Prime Minister. We condemn the attack. Wishing good health to my friend."

The assault occurred on Friday evening in central Copenhagen, where Frederiksen was attacked by a man at Kultorvet Square. According to a local resident who spoke to Reuters, Frederiksen appeared unharmed and walked away without any visible injuries. The assailant was promptly arrested.

In a statement, Frederiksen's office confirmed the incident, stating, "Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested. The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident," without providing further details.

This attack comes just two days before Denmark's EU election, and three weeks after Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was seriously injured in an assassination attempt. Danish Minister of Environment Magnus Heunicke also commented on the incident, saying on social media, "Mette is naturally shocked by the attack. I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her."

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