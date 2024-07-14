Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the recent shooting incident at former US President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Modi expressed deep concern for his "friend" and emphasised that violence has no place in politics and democracies.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, resulted in Trump suffering a bullet wound to his right ear and led to one spectator's death and another's critical injury. Trump was quickly evacuated from the stage by Secret Service agents and taken to a local hospital.

In a statement on social media platform X, Modi wished Trump a speedy recovery and extended condolences to the family of the deceased and those injured. He also expressed solidarity with the American people during this challenging time.

Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2024

The US Secret Service reported that the suspected shooter, who fired multiple shots from an elevated position outside the rally venue, was neutralised and is now deceased. The incident has disrupted Trump's campaign schedule, including his planned attendance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from political figures across the spectrum, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Barack Obama. As investigations continue, the incident has raised concerns about security at political events in the lead-up to the 2024 US presidential elections.