Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on India's Independence Day, focusing on the pressing issue of crimes against women. Speaking from the Red Fort in Delhi, Modi expressed deep concern over recent atrocities and demanded immediate action.

"I can feel this outrage," Modi stated, acknowledging the nationwide protests following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. He emphasised the need for a societal shift, saying, "As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening."

The Prime Minister called for rapid investigations and severe punishments, stating, "Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest - this is important to instill confidence in society."

Modi also highlighted the importance of publicising convictions to deter potential offenders. "It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging," he said.

Addressing women's empowerment, the Prime Minister noted the growth of self-help groups and the extension of maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks. He emphasised the importance of women's financial independence in changing society.

Looking to the future, Modi urged citizens to work towards making India a developed nation by 2047. He drew parallels between the struggle for independence and the current push for development, stating, "If 40 crore Indians could do this, then 140 cr Indians of my family can do wonders if they take one pledge."