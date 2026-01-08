PM Modi condoles death of Vedanta chairman's son Agnivesh Agarwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his condolences to Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal following the sudden death of his son, Agnivesh Agarwal, who died from cardiac arrest at a hospital in New York at the age of 49.

"The untimely passing of Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti," the prime minister wrote on X on January 8, responding to Anil Agarwal's announcement of his son's death.

The younger Agarwal suffered the fatal cardiac arrest at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, where he had been recovering from a skiing accident. His father described the loss as "the darkest day of his life", revealing that doctors had believed Agnivesh was out of danger before the sudden medical emergency claimed his life.

"We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us," Anil Agarwal wrote in an emotional tribute posted on Wednesday. "No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father."

Born on June 3, 1976, in Patna, Agnivesh Agarwal carved out a distinguished career in business. He was educated at Mayo College in Ajmer before founding Fujairah Gold and later serving as chairman of Hindustan Zinc, one of Vedanta Group's flagship companies.

His father remembered him as a multifaceted individual. "Agnivesh was many things — a sportsman, a musician, a leader. Yet, beyond all titles and achievements, he remained simple, warm, and deeply human," Anil Agarwal wrote, describing his son as not only his child but his "friend", "pride" and "world".

The Vedanta chairman, who founded Vedanta Resources Limited and heads the Anil Agarwal Foundation, used the occasion to renew his commitment to philanthropy and social causes. He said he had promised his son that more than 75 per cent of the group's earnings would be returned to society, adding: "I renew that promise today and resolve to live an even simpler life."

Anil Agarwal also highlighted his son's vision for national development, which included ensuring no child goes hungry or is denied education, empowering women to stand on their own feet, and providing meaningful employment for young Indians. "We shared a dream," the industrialist wrote, noting that Agnivesh believed India lacked nothing and should never lag behind other nations.

The Vedanta Group has emerged as a major investor in India's northeast, having announced an Rs 80,000 crore investment plan in 2025 at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit. The commitment covers six states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Mizoram — spanning sectors including oil and gas, critical minerals, renewable energy, power transmission, and digital infrastructure. This builds on an earlier Rs 50,000 crore investment announced at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit the same year.

Expressing gratitude to friends, colleagues and well-wishers for their support, Anil Agarwal acknowledged the difficult journey ahead. "I do not know how to walk the path ahead without my son, but I will try to carry forward Agnivesh's light and vision," he wrote.