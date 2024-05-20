Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Iran president Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on May 20.

PM Modi took to the microblogging site X and wrote, “Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Furthermore, he also acknowleged Raisi’s contribution to improve the ties between India and Iran. He said, “His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.”

Earlier, Iranian state media confirmed Raisi’s death the chopper he was traveling in suffered a “hard landing” in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who was also on the chopper has been reported dead, along with all the other passengers on board.

The chopper was found in a completely burnt state at the site, as per reports.