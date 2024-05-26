Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his pride and congratulations to director Payal Kapadia, who made history by becoming the first Indian filmmaker to win the prestigious Grand Prix award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Kapadia received this honor for her film "All We Imagine as Light."

In his message on Χ, Modi praised Kapadia's remarkable talent and highlighted her status as an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He noted that her success provides a glimpse into the rich creativity present in India.

"India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work 'All We Imagine as Light'. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in India. This prestigious accolade not only honours her exceptional skills but also inspires a new generation of Indian filmmakers," Modi stated.

Kapadia's victory at Cannes has been hailed as a significant achievement for Indian cinema. Her film "All We Imagine as Light" has captivated audiences and critics alike, further establishing her as a prominent figure in international cinema.