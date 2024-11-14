Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 135th birth anniversary on Thursday. In a post on X, PM Modi honoured Nehru, stating, "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, I pay homage to our former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru."

Congress leaders also remembered Nehru, with Priyanka Gandhi paying tribute at Shanti Van in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi and Congress President also shared their respects on social media.

November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day every year, a tribute to Nehru’s legacy and his fondness for children. Nehru, known as "Chacha Nehru," emphasised the importance of love and affection for children. After his death in 1964, his birthday was designated as National Children’s Day in India.

Nehru, born on November 14, 1889, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, played a pivotal role in India's independence movement and became the country's first Prime Minister on August 15, 1947. His birthday continues to be marked by activities in schools across the nation, including games and competitions, while government bodies organize commemorative events.

Before 1956, India celebrated Children’s Day on November 20, as declared by the United Nations in 1954. However, following Nehru's death, the Indian Parliament passed a resolution to celebrate his birth anniversary as National Children’s Day.