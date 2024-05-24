Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 24) accused the Congress party of supporting Islamic Sharia law under the guise of the Muslim Personal Law, advocating instead for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) that would apply to all citizens regardless of their religion.

Addressing a poll rally in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Modi stated, “Modi has pledged to implement a Uniform Civil Code. Regardless of whether an Indian citizen is Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, or Buddhist, there should be a uniform civil law for everyone.” He criticized the Congress party for opposing the UCC, asserting, “Congress supports Sharia law under the guise of Muslim Personal Law.”

During his speech, Modi also supported Kangana Ranaut, the BJP’s candidate from Mandi for the Lok Sabha elections, highlighting her as a representative of the aspirations of the youth and “our daughters.” He condemned the Congress for making derogatory statements about the actor, which he deemed an insult to Mandi and Himachal Pradesh. “Congress is still stuck in the same outdated mindset. Have you seen what Congress says to daughters who achieve success on their own?” Modi asked, adding, “The derogatory remarks Congress has made about Kangana Ji by mentioning Mandi are an insult to Mandi, an insult to Choti Kashi, an insult to Himachal, and an insult to every daughter of Himachal.”

Modi further accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of selectively distributing central aid meant for victims of last year’s floods. He promised to investigate the distribution of funds once back in power. The BJP claims the Centre had released ?1,762 crore for flood victims, along with funds for the construction of 2,300 roads and 11,000 houses, but alleges that Congress allocated the money to select individuals.