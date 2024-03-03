In a reaffirmation of his dedication to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a personal contribution of Rs 2000 to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through the NaMo app on March 3.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm for supporting the BJP's efforts towards building a prosperous India. He stated the importance of collective participation in nation-building endeavors and urged individuals to join the "Donation For Nation Building" initiative via the NaMoApp.