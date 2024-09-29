As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio show Mann Ki Baat approaches its 10-year anniversary on October 3, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the program’s listeners, acknowledging them as the "true anchors" behind its success.

During the 114th episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on Sunday, the Prime Minister emphasized the pivotal role of the audience, stating, "The listeners of Mann Ki Baat are the real anchors of this program." He reflected on how the show has defied the widely held notion that content lacking sensationalism or negativity struggles to attract attention. "But Mann Ki Baat has demonstrated how eager people are for positive stories, inspiring examples, and motivating tales. The country craves such uplifting narratives," PM Modi noted.

Looking back on the decade-long journey of the program, Modi said, “The ten-year voyage of Mann Ki Baat has woven a garland, with each episode adding new sagas, new records, and highlighting inspiring individuals. The collective efforts in society find recognition through Mann Ki Baat.”

In his address, the Prime Minister also used the platform to rally citizens behind the ongoing Swachh Bharat Mission, urging them to actively participate in cleanliness drives and make a tangible difference to the nation.

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