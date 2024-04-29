Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29, accused the Congress of planning religion-based reservation for political gains, stating it as an attempt to appease minorities.

He emphasised that such a move contradicts the Constitution and vowed to prevent its implementation. Modi highlighted Congress's alleged campaign in Karnataka to alter the Constitution, claiming it aims to diminish the rights of SC/ST and OBC communities.

Speaking at a rally in Pune, he warned of Congress's past manifesto promises regarding religion-based reservation.

"There is a similar signal in their manifesto this time." "I want to make my Dalit, SC/ST and OBC brothers and sisters aware about Congress' intentions. These people on the basis of religion, to keep their vote bank safe, are planning to loot your right which was given by Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution," he said.

PM Modi asserted his commitment to safeguarding the rights of Dalits, SC/ST, and OBCs, urging them to be wary of Congress's intentions.

Veteran BJP leaders and MPs from Bagalkote and Vijayapura, including B S Yediyurappa, P C Gaddigoudar, and Ramesh Jigajinagi, were present at the rally.

Modi highlighted the significant representation of SC, ST, and OBC MPs from BJP in Parliament, alleging Congress's attempt to shift reservation benefits to minorities."To gain the trust of minorities, they want to loot from SC, ST and OBC and give it to minorities. Will you let this happen?" the prime minister said.

He assured the audience of his dedication to preserving their rights and reservation, promising to thwart any such moves by Congress.