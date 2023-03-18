Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 18 declared that the distance between Northeast India and Delhi is no longer a long one, while speaking at the India Today Conclave 2023. He added that his government has brought peace and stability to the Northeast, with his own visits to the region exceeding fifty since he became Prime Minister.

During his keynote address at the event, the Prime Minister highlighted his government's achievements in the first 75 days of 2023, including empowering poor women to usher in 'The India Moment'. "We are empowering poor women to usher in 'The India Moment'," he said. "Many silent revolutions are taking place in India."

The theme of this year's Conclave is 'The India Moment', which PM Modi hailed as "extra special" to see. He expressed optimism about the future of the country, saying that despite massive challenges, India is moving forward. "The whole world is saying this is 'India's Moment'," he added.

PM Modi also spoke about his government's efforts to give a human touch to governance, emphasizing the importance of having faith in people's talent for India's progress. "Must have faith in people's talent for India's progress. People's faith in the government is equally crucial," he said.

However, the Prime Minister also acknowledged that some people are showing India in a poor light, adding that they have taken up the task of putting a 'Kala Teeka' (a black mark) in these auspicious times. He further emphasized that India will keep marching ahead, despite some people attacking the country's democracy.

PM Modi also spoke about the international recognition of India's heritage, mentioning the competition among countries to return stolen artifacts to India. "There is competition among countries to return stolen artifacts to India," he said.

The India Today Conclave 2023 witnessed PM Modi reiterating his government's achievements in the first 75 days of 2023, while emphasizing the importance of empowering poor women and having faith in people's talent for India's progress. He also spoke about the international recognition of India's heritage, and declared the Northeast as an integral part of India's growth story.