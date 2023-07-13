Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a visit to Paris, departing from Delhi Airport on July 13, to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations as the esteemed Guest of Honour. During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to engage in productive discussions with President Emmanuel Macron and other French dignitaries. The visit holds significance as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

The Indian armed forces contingent, representing the army, navy, and air force, will showcase their prowess as they participate in the Bastille Day Parade, which takes place on July 14. This demonstration of military strength serves as a testament to the close defense cooperation between India and France.

Apart from the ceremonial aspects, PM Modi's visit aims to enhance the multidimensional partnership between the two nations. Discussions with President Macron and other high-ranking French officials will cover a wide range of areas, including strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation.

Furthermore, PM Modi will have the opportunity to interact with the Indian community residing in France. The engagement with top CEOs from prominent French companies will also explore avenues for increased economic collaboration and investments.

Following the Bastille Day celebrations, PM Modi will make a stopover in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 15. During his official visit, he will engage in talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, further strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the UAE.