Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not availed a single leave during his term in office in the last nine years, the government revealed in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query.

“The prime minister is on duty all the time. No leave has been availed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since taking over office,” his office said in a query filed by Pune-based RTI activist Prafful Sarda.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 3 stated that India's remarkable economic growth is a "natural by-product" of the nine-year political stability his government has provided.



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In an exclusive interview with PTI, the Prime Minister expressed his optimism that India will achieve developed nation status by 2047, with a commitment to eliminate "corruption, casteism, and communalism" from national life.

Modi highlighted that India's rapid economic growth over the past decade, which has catapulted it from the 10th largest economy to the fifth largest globally, signifies that India is open for business and on a path of resurgence. He emphasized that the period until 2047 presents significant opportunities for growth and development, especially with India's USD 3.39 trillion GDP surpassing that of the UK.

The Prime Minister attributed this economic success to the political stability and policy clarity his government has provided, leading to numerous reforms in various sectors. India's progress has garnered international attention, with many countries closely observing the country's growth story.