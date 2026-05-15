PM Modi dismisses reports of tax on foreign travel as ‘totally false’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, May 15, dismissed reports claiming that the Centre was considering imposing a tax, cess or surcharge on foreign travel, calling the speculation “totally false.”

Reacting to a media report which claimed that the government was discussing a proposal to levy additional charges on overseas travel, Modi said there was “not an iota of truth” in such reports.

“This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this. There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

He added that the government remained committed to improving “Ease of Doing Business” and “Ease of Living” for citizens.

The report had claimed, citing sources, that a proposal to impose a cess, tax or surcharge on foreign travel was under discussion at the highest levels of the government, though no final decision had been taken.

It is rare for the Prime Minister to personally respond to and publicly deny a media report.