In response to the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on AUgust 10 invoked historical instances from the Northeast to criticize the Congress party. Despite the absence of the opposition due to their walkout, PM Modi highlighted key events from Mizoram, Manipur, and even former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's speeches to make his point.

Recalling the Aizawl Bombing Incident of 1966, PM Modi criticized the Congress for utilizing the Indian Air Force against the citizens of Mizoram. He pointed out that this marked the only instance in Indian history when the Air Force was used against Indian citizens. The armed movement in Mizoram during that time led to the use of force, causing deep scars that still resonate in the region. PM Modi questioned whether the people of Mizoram were not citizens of the country and criticized the Congress for their actions under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Additionally, PM Modi referenced Jawaharlal Nehru's 1962 speech during the Sino-Indian war. He highlighted how Nehru's assurance to protect regions like Assam and the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) from Chinese incursions still haunts the Congress. PM Modi emphasized that the people of Assam remember how Nehru's words were not backed by effective actions during the conflict.

Moving on to Manipur, PM Modi questioned the past Congress-led governments' decisions and actions in the state. He criticized the Congress for allowing insurgency to flourish in Manipur and highlighted instances when government decisions contradicted national values. PM Modi pointed to events such as Mahatma Gandhi's picture being prohibited in government offices, the national anthem not being allowed in schools, and even the bombing of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue in the Indian National Army museum in Moirang. He also noted the curtailed temple timings due to security concerns and the 2006 grenade attack at Imphal's Iskcon temple.

Although the opposition had left the Lok Sabha by the time PM Modi presented his historical references, his intention was clear - to underscore the Congress' past actions and their implications on the Northeast.

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