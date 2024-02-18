Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the Congress over corruption during their tenure and said his government had ruled the country for the past 10 years free of "mega scams".

Addressing the BJP leaders during the second day of the party's National Convention 2024 in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi said the Opposition leaders were also raising slogans of 'NDA sarkar, 400 paar' (this time, 400 seats for NDA).

"To take NDA to 400, the BJP will have to cross the mark of 370 (seats)," he said.

In a dig at the Congress, the Prime Minister said, "The entire country believes that we have freed the country from the fear of mega scams and terrorist attacks. We have tried to improve the lives of the poor and middle class."

PM Modi asserted that the next five years would be "important" as a giant leap has to be taken towards making a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

"Now the country's dream and resolve will be bigger. Our dream and resolution is that we have to make a 'Viksit Bharat' and the next five years will play an important role in it," he said.

He said the initiatives taken in the past 10 years were only a step towards the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

"We showed the courage to finish the works that had been pending for decades. For instance, by building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, we ended the wait of five centuries. Be it the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, the abrogation of Article 370, or the implementation of the New Education Policy, these changes were long-awaited by the people of India. Nations shape their futures by embracing their history and culture," PM Modi said.

He asserted that the Opposition makes many false claims but is wary of making one promise, which is to make India developed, which only the BJP can do.

"I am not asking for the third term to enjoy power. If I had thought about my house, I would not have built houses for crores of poor people. I am living for the future of poor children. The dreams of crores of women, poor and youth are PM Modi's resolve," he said.

The Prime Minister said India's relationship with West Asia was at its strongest and accused the Congress of ignoring the Middle East and seeing the region "through the prism of Pakistan".

"I went to the UAE for the first time in 2015. Before my visit, no PM had been there for the last 34 years. We always ignored that region. Congress governments used to look at that region through the prism of Pakistan," he said.