In a significant employment initiative, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National Rozgar Mela through video conferencing, distributing approximately 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organizations.

Expressing his best wishes to the recruits and their families, the Prime Minister highlighted the recent Rozgar Melas in states like Gujarat and the upcoming event in Assam, emphasizing the government's commitment towards the youth.

In his address, the Prime Minister underscored the government's efforts to streamline and expedite the recruitment process, making it faster, transparent, and unbiased. He emphasized the reduction in the onboarding time for new recruits, which now takes only 6-8 months compared to the previous 15-18 months. The Prime Minister highlighted the transition to online applications and the introduction of self-attestation of documents, simplifying the application process and eliminating the need for interviews for Group C and Group D positions. This transformation aims to eradicate nepotism from the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributed appointment letters to 217 successful candidates at the Pragjayoti ITA Center, emphasizing the need to empower all sections of society to achieve the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047.

The Rozgar Mela was conducted at 45 locations nationwide, facilitating recruitments in Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs. The newly appointed individuals will fill various positions such as Gramin Dak Sevaks, Inspectors, Clerks, Track Maintainers, Accountants, Officers, Constables, Teachers, and more.

The Rozgar Mela serves as a catalyst for employment generation and provides meaningful opportunities for youth empowerment and participation in the country's progress.