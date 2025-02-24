Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enlisted influential personalities to spearhead a nationwide movement tackling rising obesity rates in India. Business leader Anand Mahindra, actors Mohanlal and R. Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal, and sports personalities like weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and shooter Manu Bhaker are among those nominated to spread awareness about obesity and the importance of reducing oil intake.

Speaking on February 23 during the 119th episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio program, PM Modi highlighted the alarming increase in obesity, particularly among children, and called for a collective effort to combat the issue.

Citing concerning statistics, he revealed that obesity cases in India have doubled in recent years, with one in eight people affected. The Prime Minister underscored the urgency of addressing this health crisis and proposed a simple yet impactful solution: reducing cooking oil consumption by 10%.

“In order to build a fit and healthy nation, we must address the issue of obesity. We need to reduce oil consumption by 10 per cent every month. When purchasing oil for cooking, aim to buy 10 per cent less. This will be a significant step toward reducing obesity and improving our health,” PM Modi stated.

Sports icons quickly lent their support to the campaign. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra shared his personal experience, recalling how shifting to a healthier diet played a crucial role in his athletic success. “When I started training, I was fat. I started eating healthy food from which my health got better. It helped me a lot after I became a professional athlete. I urge all the parents to go and play outside games and encourage their children to do the same thing as well. Everyone should give some to their body in order be fit and as PM Modi said everyone should reduce oily products in order to remain healthy,” Chopra remarked.

Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen echoed similar sentiments, stressing the need for national awareness on obesity. “It’s a growing concern, and we need to take it seriously. A poor diet affects performance, and obesity is spreading rapidly. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is crucial for everyone,” Zareen stated.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also backed the initiative, recognizing it as part of a broader public health movement. “PM Modi’s focus on obesity, alongside advancements in AI and technology, is commendable. He has encouraged people to reduce oil consumption and spread awareness, which is a step toward a healthier India,” Pradhan said, adding that he would personally commit to reducing oil in his diet.

PM Modi also used his address to emphasize other key issues, including the government’s goal of making India tuberculosis-free by 2025. He encouraged citizens to participate in local programmes such as the Nikshay Mitra initiative, which aims to eradicate TB through community-driven efforts.

With growing support from athletes, celebrities, and policymakers, PM Modi’s obesity awareness campaign is gaining momentum. The movement seeks to encourage small but meaningful lifestyle changes, promoting a fitter and healthier India.