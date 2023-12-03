In the aftermath of the recently concluded state elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express his gratitude to the citizens of India, especially those from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, for their overwhelming support towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a series of tweets, PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for the people's endorsement of the BJP's commitment to good governance and development. "The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the @BJP4India stands for," he tweeted.

PM Modi extended his heartfelt thanks to the Party Karyakartas, acknowledging their tireless efforts in promoting the BJP's development agenda. He stated that each Karyakarta played an exemplary role in communicating the party's vision to the people.

Taking a moment to address the state of Telangana, where the Congress is set to form the government, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the people. "My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, Thank you for your support to the @BJP4India. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable, and we will keep working for the people," he tweeted, acknowledging the increasing support from the state over the years.