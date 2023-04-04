Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 expressed his happiness over the emergence of Northeast as top tourist destination of the country.



PM Modi while replying to a Twitter thread by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “Gladdening trend. Increased tourism means increased prosperity in the region”.



Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had tweeted about the tremendous jump in tourist footfall both domestic and international in the northeast in the year 2022. The minister further stated that Northeast had received over 11.8 million domestic visitors and 100,000 international travelers.



The Northeast region has been witnessing a heightened trend of tourist footfall due to the massive efforts of the government to make the region globally recognizable.



From rise in developing infrastructure to making the region recognizable both commercially and culturally, Centre has been pushing major development projects for an all-round growth of the nation with respect to tourism.

Also read : PM Modi expresses happiness over developmental works which are furthering ‘Ease of Living’ in Silchar