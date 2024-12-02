Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride in the global recognition of India’s Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform, which was highlighted in a study by the University of Oxford.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi remarked, “Am glad that the effectiveness of PRAGATI has been recognised in the study by @OxfordSBS and @GatesFoundation.” He further emphasized the platform’s role in integrating technology with governance, ensuring timely completion of projects and dismantling bureaucratic silos. "These sessions have yielded substantial benefits for people," he added.

The University of Oxford's study, titled "From Gridlock to Growth: How Leadership Enables India’s PRAGATI Ecosystem to Power Progress," commended the platform’s efficiency in expediting infrastructure projects and mitigating delays.

Launched in 2015 by PM Modi, PRAGATI serves as a digital interface for seamless coordination among central and state governments. Over the years, it has redefined governance in India by ensuring proactive oversight and effective implementation of large-scale infrastructure and social sector programs.

This acknowledgment from an esteemed global institution underscores the success of India’s efforts in harnessing digital governance for impactful change.

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