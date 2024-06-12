Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured in a tragic fire incident in Kuwait. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced that PM Modi has directed the government to provide all possible assistance in the aftermath of the tragedy. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister Relief Fund for the families of the deceased Indian nationals.

During a review meeting held at his residence in 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, PM Modi expressed deep sorrow at the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of several Indian nationals and left many injured. He directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to extend immediate support and facilitate the expeditious repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased.

To oversee the relief measures and ensure a swift response, Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri Kirtivardhan Singh, will be traveling to Kuwait. His visit will focus on coordinating relief efforts, providing assistance to the injured, and ensuring the efficient repatriation of mortal remains.

The meeting, attended by Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar, Principal Secretary to PM Shri Pramod Kumar Mishra, National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Shri Vinay Kwatra, and other senior officials, emphasized the government's commitment to extending all possible support to the affected individuals and their families.