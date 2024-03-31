Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Easter, which falls on Sunday. In a social media post, PM Modi conveyed his hopes for the message of renewal and optimism to resonate across the country on this special day. He further expressed his wish for Easter to inspire unity and peace among people.

The Prime Minister's message comes as Easter is celebrated by Christians worldwide, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Modi's gesture of extending greetings underscores the significance of interfaith harmony and inclusivity in India.

Easter, one of the most significant festivals in the Christian calendar, is observed with various traditions, including church services, family gatherings, and festive meals. The Prime Minister's acknowledgment of the occasion reflects the multicultural fabric of the nation, where diverse religious festivals are recognized and respected.