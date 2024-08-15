Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Independence Day greetings to the nation marking the nation's 78th year of freedom. In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Prime Minister expressed his best wishes to citizens, concluding his message with the resonant words, "Jai Hind."

The post, written in both English and Hindi, read: "Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!"

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi is set to hoist the national flag from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, a tradition that holds immense significance. This marks the 11th consecutive year that PM Modi will perform this ceremonial duty, placing him in the distinguished list of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who also addressed the nation on eleven successive Independence Days.

This year’s address will be particularly momentous, as it comes on the heels of PM Modi's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The address is expected to underscore his vision for India's future, as the nation moves forward under his leadership.



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