Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 extended greetings to people on the occasion of Vijayadashami, wishing them happiness, prosperity and success.

In a post on X in Hindi, Modi conveyed his “heartiest greetings” on the festival and said he hoped the occasion, marked by joy and faith, would strengthen people’s resolve.

“May every life be enriched with happiness, prosperity, and success—this is my sincere wish,” the Prime Minister said.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, celebrates Lord Rama’s victory over the ten-headed demon king Ravana and symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

The festival is observed across the country, with large gatherings witnessing the burning of Ravana effigies. It marks the culmination of ten days of festivities featuring rituals, songs, dances and processions.