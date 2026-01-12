PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz fly Lord Hanuman kite at International Kite Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on January 12, participated in the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront, where the two leaders were seen flying a kite depicting Lord Hanuman, highlighting the cultural warmth underpinning India–Germany ties.

Chancellor Merz’s participation comes during his first official visit to India, lending diplomatic significance to the annual cultural event. Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Merz jointly inaugurated the festival and interacted with participants, as visuals showed the leaders enjoying the vibrant celebrations that draw kite enthusiasts from India and abroad.

Held ahead of Makar Sankranti, the three-day International Kite Festival will conclude on January 14. This year’s event features participation from 135 international kite flyers from 50 countries, along with 65 flyers from across India and 871 local participants from Gujarat.

Prior to the festival inauguration, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Chancellor Merz at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. The two leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, and the German Chancellor signed the visitors’ book at the Ashram.

Chancellor Merz arrived in India earlier on Monday for a two-day official visit from January 12 to 13, at the invitation of PM Modi. He was received at the airport by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

During the visit, the two leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral engagements at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, where they will review progress in the India–Germany Strategic Partnership, which recently marked its 25th anniversary. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, as well as defence and security, science and innovation, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people ties.

The visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Germany. On January 13, Chancellor Merz will visit Bosch and the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) before departing for Germany.

PM Modi and Chancellor Merz last met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, where they agreed to further broaden bilateral cooperation. The visit also comes ahead of the India–EU Summit scheduled for January 27.

(Inputs from ANI)