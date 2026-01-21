PM Modi greets Manipur and Tripura on Statehood Day, hails cultural legacy and development aspirations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 21, extended warm greetings to the people of Manipur and Tripura on the occasion of their Statehood Day, lauding the two northeastern states for their rich cultural heritage, sporting spirit, and growing contribution to India’s national progress. Through a series of messages on social media, the Prime Minister underscored the vital role played by the region in shaping India’s development journey.

Greeting the people of Manipur, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the state’s deep-rooted passion for sports, culture, and nature, describing these qualities as defining strengths of the state. He noted that the people of Manipur continue to enrich India’s progress through their talent, resilience, and commitment.

“On the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, I extend my warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of the state. People from Manipur are enriching the progress of India,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Expressing optimism about the state’s future, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for Manipur’s continued growth and development. “This state’s passion towards sports, culture and nature is noteworthy. May the state continue to move forward on the path of development in the times to come,” he added.

In a separate message, Prime Minister Modi also greeted the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day, praising the state for its harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. He highlighted how Tripura’s cultural legacy and progressive outlook have enabled its people to contribute meaningfully to India’s growth trajectory.

“Warm greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. Tripura’s journey is marked by a remarkable blend of tradition and modernity,” the Prime Minister wrote.