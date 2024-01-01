On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation for the New Year, expressing his hopes for prosperity, peace, and excellent health for everyone in 2024.

'Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace, and wonderful health for all,' the Prime Minister posted on X.

As India ushered in 2024, people across the nation celebrated in various ways, including offering prayers at temples.

Footage from multiple locations showed crowds at temples, praying on the first day of the New Year. In the meantime, cities nationwide marked the arrival of the new year with grand celebrations and happiness.

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