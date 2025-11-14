PM Modi hails ‘historic mandate’ as NDA scores biggest Bihar win since 2010

Narendra Modi, on November 14, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bihar for delivering what he described as the National Democratic Alliance’s “biggest mandate since 2010”, following the coalition’s sweeping victory in the Assembly elections.

Addressing party workers at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi, Modi said the results reflected the people’s unwavering trust in the NDA’s governance model and development agenda.

“Bihar has given the NDA its biggest mandate since 2010. On behalf of all NDA parties, I sincerely thank the people of Bihar,” the Prime Minister said, as jubilant supporters gathered to celebrate the win. He noted that the verdict was an endorsement of years of sustained work toward improving infrastructure, welfare delivery, and economic opportunities in the state.

Modi said the electorate—particularly youth and women—had voted for stability and continuity, sending a strong message against what he called the politics of negativity and obstruction. He reiterated that the BJP and its NDA partners remained committed to accelerating Bihar’s growth trajectory and ensuring that development reached the most marginalised sections.

Senior BJP leaders, including party president J.P. Nadda and Union ministers, were present during the celebrations at the headquarters. The atmosphere remained electric as workers raised slogans, distributed sweets, and hailed the leadership of Modi and Amit Shah for steering the coalition to a resounding victory.

The Prime Minister concluded his address by calling upon the newly‑elected representatives to “work with renewed energy and responsibility” and ensure seamless implementation of the NDA’s promises on the ground.

According to trends, the NDA is headed for a landslide, crossing the 200‑seat mark in the 243‑member Assembly. Specifically, the Bharatiya Janata Party alone was shown as leading on around 95 seats.