PM Modi hails India's 'best-ever' performance at International Maths Olympiad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India's historic success at the 65th International Mathematical Olympiad 2024, where the nation secured the 4th position. The Indian team won four gold medals and one silver, marking its best performance to date.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to celebrate India's outstanding achievement at the 65th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2024.
In a tweet, Modi expressed his elation, stating, "It's a matter of immense joy and pride that India has come 4th in its best-ever performance in the International Maths Olympiad. Our contingent has brought home 4 Golds and one Silver Medal."
The six-member Indian team secured the country's highest-ever ranking at the prestigious competition held in Bath, United Kingdom. The team's impressive haul included four gold medals, one silver medal, and an honourable mention.
This remarkable performance marks a significant improvement for India in the global mathematics arena. The Prime Minister emphasised the potential impact of this success, adding, "This feat will inspire several other youngsters and help make mathematics even more popular."
It’s a matter of immense joy and pride that India has come 4th in its best-ever performance in the International Maths Olympiad. Our contingent has brought home 4 Golds and one Silver Medal. This feat will inspire several other youngsters and help make mathematics even more…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2024
The IMO, known for bringing together the world's brightest young mathematical minds, saw India competing against teams from numerous countries.
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