Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Rekha Patra, a resilient survivor of the Sandeshkhali tragedy, now donning the hat of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Basirhat. The conversation between the Prime Minister and Patra revolved around her campaign endeavors, the burgeoning support for the BJP, and the harrowing experiences endured by women in Sandeshkhali.

Patra, who emerged as a symbol of strength and resilience following the tragic events in Sandeshkhali, shared her campaign preparations and the overwhelming support she has garnered from the people of Basirhat. Recounting the trials faced by women in Sandeshkhali, she shed light on the challenges and adversities that continue to plague the region.

Prime Minister Modi, recognizing Patra's indomitable spirit, lauded her as "Shakti Swaroopa" during their conversation, acknowledging her courage and determination in the face of adversity.