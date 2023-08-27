In his address during the Mann Ki Baat program on Akashvani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the role of women's empowerment and the symbolic significance of Mission Chandrayaan. Stressing the potency of women's influence, PM Modi expressed that the addition of women's strength can accomplish the seemingly impossible. He applauded the involvement of numerous women scientists and engineers in Mission Chandrayaan, citing it as a live demonstration of woman power. He asserted that ambitious daughters of the nation contribute to its development, and when they're determined, progress becomes unstoppable.

PM Modi underlined that Mission Chandrayaan has evolved into an emblem of New India's spirit, embodying the nation's aspiration for victory in any circumstance. He commended the successful Chandrayaan 3 mission, asserting that India showcased its resolute determination by landing on the moon's surface on the 23rd of the month.

Discussing the forthcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit set to be hosted in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, PM Modi assured the nation of India's complete preparedness for the event. Notably, he emphasized that 40 world leaders and numerous global organizations will participate in what is set to be the most substantial G20 Summit in history. PM Modi highlighted India's effort in making the G20 more inclusive during its presidency, with the African Union joining and amplifying the voice of Africa. He noted the success of G20 events, showcasing India's diversity and vibrant democracy.

PM Modi labeled India's G20 Presidency as a "People's Presidency," noting the extensive public participation. Over 150 million people are associated with events held across the country. He shared the success stories of initiatives such as the G20 Quiz in Varanasi and the Saree Walkathon in Surat. He highlighted that the G20 meeting in Kashmir led to a substantial increase in tourist visits.

Addressing the prowess of India's youth in sports, PM Modi celebrated the remarkable achievement of Indian athletes at the World University Games in China. India's athletes secured 26 medals, including 11 gold medals, marking the country's best-ever performance in the event. PM Modi personally congratulated some of the medal winners over the phone, lauding their accomplishments.

PM Modi touched on the transformation of the "Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan" into the "Har Man Tiranga Abhiyan," where citizens purchased numerous tricolor flags, setting new records. He announced the upcoming "Meri Mati, Mera Desh" campaign, urging citizens to collect soil from every village for the creation of an "Amrit Vatika" in Delhi.

He extended his greetings on World Sanskrit Day, emphasizing the language's role in preserving ancient Indian knowledge. He also congratulated people on the occasion of Telugu Day, highlighting the richness of Indian culture within Telugu literature and language.