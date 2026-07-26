‘PM Modi has placed his trust in me’: Pralhad Joshi on taking charge of education ministry

Newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on July 25 said he would carry out his responsibilities with "complete humility and a strong sense of responsibility", thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the portfolio.

Speaking after assuming charge of the Ministry of Education, Joshi said he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for placing his confidence in him and vowed to work with sincerity and dedication.

"The Prime Minister has placed his trust in me and has entrusted me with such a significant responsibility. With complete humility and a strong sense of responsibility, I will fulfil this duty," Joshi said.

Thanking the Prime Minister for the appointment, he said he would work under Modi's guidance and leadership and do his best to live up to the expectations of the ministry.

"I thank the Prime Minister for giving me this important responsibility and for showing such great confidence in me. Under his guidance and leadership, I will work sincerely and try my best to meet his expectations in this department," he said.

Joshi added that he would discharge his responsibilities with "full dedication, humility, and honesty".

Reflecting on the work carried out by the ministry in recent years, the minister credited his predecessor, Dharmendra Pradhan, for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) and advancing education reforms.

"Dharmendra Pradhan also implemented the National Education Policy, and several important initiatives were undertaken. The country has made significant progress in the new education system," he said.

Joshi said he would continue working to the best of his ability under the Prime Minister's leadership and remain committed to strengthening the education sector.

He was handed the additional charge of the Education Ministry after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan earlier on Saturday.