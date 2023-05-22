Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Bob Dadae, the Governor-General of Papua New Guinea (PNG), on May 22 at Government House in Port Moresby on the sidelines of the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).

The Governor-General warmly welcomed the Prime Minister to PNG on his first visit to the country. Both leaders had a good exchange of views including on the significance of the bilateral ties and development partnership between the two countries, which they agreed to further strengthen.

In order to strengthen bilateral ties, Modi will hold a crucial meeting between India and 14 Pacific island nations in Port Moresby, where he made his first visit to the country on Sunday.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in a tweet, said, "PM Narendra Modi arrives at the iconic APEC House located on the shores of Ela Beach in Port Moresby. Warmly welcomed by PM James Marape. The two leaders will co-host the FIPIC III Summit, fostering regional cooperation.