Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a 'wonderful' meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday.

The leaders discussed strengthening India-Qatar relations. This is Modi's second official visit to Qatar, with the first one in June 2016.

Modi was received by State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, upon his arrival in Doha. During his two-day stay, Modi will meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Modi expressed his anticipation for a fruitful visit that would deepen bilateral ties. He also thanked the Indian diaspora in Doha for their warm welcome.

Modi's visit to Qatar follows his two-day visit to the UAE. India announced Modi's visit to Qatar shortly after seven out of eight imprisoned former Indian Navy personnel were released by Qatar.

The personnel had received jail terms of three to 25 years after a death sentence was commuted. Charges against them were not made public by either Qatari authorities or New Delhi. Over 8,00,000 Indians reside in Doha, reflecting strong people-to-people ties, according to Modi.