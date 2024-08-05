In response to the escalating political crisis in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened an urgent security review meeting today, joined by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The meeting focused on the volatile situation following the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amidst widespread student protests over a government job quota scheme.

Jaishankar and Doval briefed Modi on the unfolding crisis, which has seen significant unrest, including violence and vandalism. Bangladesh's Army Chief has confirmed Hasina's resignation and reported that she, along with her sister, has left the country. The military has committed to forming an interim government to stabilize the situation.

In response to the crisis, the Indian state of Meghalaya has imposed a night curfew along its border with Bangladesh to prevent any spillover of violence. The British government has also expressed deep concern over the situation, calling for peace and protection of the right to peaceful protest.

The unrest has led to damage at Hindu temples in Bangladesh and vandalism of an Indian cultural centre. The situation has also prompted Air India to cancel flights to and from Dhaka and the Border Security Force (BSF) to issue a "high alert" along the India-Bangladesh border.