Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for claiming that peace has returned to the violent hit state of Manipur even as fresh violence was reported on December 4 that claimed 13 lives.

Taking to platform X (earlier Twitter), Jairam Ramesh wrote, "It has been 7 months now. The situation in Manipur continues to be far from normal. Just yesterday came news of a fresh round of violence which took the lives of thirteen people. Earlier, a public sector bank had been looted and some Rs. 18 crore carried off. The Home Minister claims peace has returned but ground realities are to the contrary. And of course, the Prime Minister carries on with his inexplicable silence on Manipur, along with his refusal to meet with Manipuri leaders or visit the state".

For the unversed, a fresh roujnd of violence erupted on December 4 after firing incident was reported in Manipur's Tengniupal district.

A total of 13 bodies were recovered from the site, stated to be a Kuki dominant area.

Meanwhile the bodies have been sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences.

Also read : Manipur: Bodies of 13 people killed during firing incident in Tengnoupal brought to JNIMS