Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Kuwait's highest civilian honor, 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer,' on Sunday. The award was presented by the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to strengthening India-Kuwait relations.

The 'Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' is traditionally reserved for Heads of State, foreign Sovereigns, and members of royal families. PM Modi’s visit marked a historic milestone as he became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Kuwait in 43 years.

During the two-day visit, PM Modi held significant bilateral discussions with Sheikh Meshal at the Bayan Palace, focusing on deepening the strategic partnership between the two nations. According to Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, the talks explored ways to elevate bilateral ties to unprecedented levels.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaiswal shared, “A significant step forward: India-Kuwait relations elevated to a 'Strategic Partnership'! PM @narendramodi met HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of Kuwait, at the Bayan Palace, Kuwait.” He further highlighted the Prime Minister’s gratitude for Kuwait’s welfare measures for the Indian diaspora in the Gulf nation.

Earlier, PM Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome, including a Guard of Honour, upon his arrival at the Bayan Palace. The gesture underscored the significance of his visit and the warm ties between the two countries.





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