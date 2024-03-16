Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated the government's commitment to the development of the North-East region, asserting that past administrations had neglected the area. The Prime Minister highlighted his personal dedication noting that his visits to the North-East surpassed those of all previous Prime Ministers combined.

Addressing the audience with fervor, PM Modi stated, "Main headlines par nahi, deadlines par kam karne wala vyakti hun" (I am not the kind of person who works towards headlines, I work on deadlines instead). His remarks reflected a determination to focus on tangible results rather than fleeting attention.

Moreover, PM Modi expressed his vision for sustained service to the nation, indicating that his preparations extend beyond the immediate future. Responding to the welcome address by India Today Group Chairman and editor-in-chief Aroon Purie, the Prime Minister affirmed his commitment to long-term goals, stating that he is not fixated on 2029 but is actively "preparing and aiming for 2047".

Taking center stage at the grand finale of the India Today Conclave 2024, PM Modi participated in the 'Redefining Bharat' session, highlighting the nation's trajectory towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed country).