Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he was presented as a "start-up" but turned out to be a "non-starter".

In his Rajya Sabha address, Prime Minister Modi referred to Rahul Gandhi as 'yuvraj' (prince), Modi said, "Yuvraj was presented as a start-up, but he turned out to be a non-starter, he neither lifts nor launches."

PM Modi made these remarks while replying to the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Prime Minister had made a similar remark about Rahul Gandhi in his speech in the Lok Sabha, wherein he said, "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai (Congress' shop on verge of closure in its attempt to launch same product again and again)".

In Rajya Sabha today, the Prime Minister continued his attack on the Congress, alleging that the opposition party has become outdated and has always been against any kind of reservation.

"The Congress' thought has become outdated and it has outsourced its work. We are not happy at such a downfall of the party and we express our sympathies," he said.

"The Congress strangled democracy for power and dismissed democratically elected governments. The Congress has been against Dalits, backwards, tribals and had it not been for Babasaheb Ambedkar, they would not have got any reservation," Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hit out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his 'long' speech in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi said that he was wondering how Kharge got the freedom to speak so much.

"Then, I realised that the two commandos who are usually here were not present. Kharge Ji, after realising there were no umpires or commandos, kept hitting 4s and 6s," he said.