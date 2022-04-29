Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS), organized by Sardardham today. The summit will take place in Surat, Gujarat, and will begin at 12 p.m., with the Prime Ministers inaugurating it, according to report.

PM Modi announced the summit on Twitter, saying it is aimed at fostering youth entrepreneurship and value creation.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Sardardham is hosting the GPBS summit as part of its ‘Mission 2026’ initiative to help the Patidar community’s socio-economic growth (PMO).

The summit is held every two years, which is noteworthy. In the years 2018 and 2020, the first two summits were held in the capital city of Gandhinagar.

“Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India” is the subject of GPBS 2022. The summit will bring together small, medium, and large businesses in the community, as well as nurture and support future entrepreneurs and give training and job opportunities for the town’s educated youth.

The three-day event, which begins today and runs til May 1, will address a wide range of topics, including government industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups, and innovation, among others.