Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first under-river metro tunnel in Kolkata on March 6. The newly unveiled metro tunnel traverses beneath the Hooghly River linking Howrah Maidan to Esplanade marking a significant milestone in the country's transportation infrastructure.

Before the inauguration Prime Minister Modi embarked on a metro ride in Kolkata sharing the experience with school students who expressed their delight at traveling with him on India's inaugural underwater metro service.

The 4.8 km stretch between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade is part of the East-West Metro corridor connecting Howrah Maidan to the IT hub Salt Lake Sector V. Notably, this section includes a 520-meter under-river stretch beneath the Hooghly River, promising a swift journey of just 45 seconds.

Out of the total 16.6 km length of the East-West Metro, the underground corridor accounts for 10.8 km, linking Howrah Maidan to Phoolbagan featuring the tunnel beneath the Hooghly River. The remaining distance constitutes an elevated corridor.

Looking ahead, the Kolkata Metro aims to commence commercial operations along the entire East-West alignment between Salt Lake Sector V and Howrah Maidan by June-July. The inauguration of this underwater metro tunnel underscores a leap forward in India's metro rail network, providing commuters with a faster and more efficient means of transportation between key locations in Kolkata and Howrah City.