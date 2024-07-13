Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Indian Newspaper Society's new secretariat, INS Towers, in Mumbai on Saturday, highlighting the media's pivotal role in creating discourse and discussing serious issues.

Addressing the gathering at Bandra Kurla Complex, Modi underscored the importance of newspapers in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation in the next 25 years. He appealed to Indian publications to enhance their global presence, emphasizing that a country's global image significantly impacts its economy.

"The media's natural role is to create discourse by discussing serious issues," Modi stated, noting that newspapers and magazines play a crucial role in raising awareness about citizens' rights and potential.

Modi also praised India's advancements in digital payments, crediting initiatives like UPI for improving ease of living and facilitating seamless international transactions. He highlighted how digital infrastructure has enhanced financial inclusion through initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojna, integrating millions into the banking system and combating corruption.

Reflecting on the media's role, Modi acknowledged its contribution to making initiatives like Swachh Bharat and Startup India national movements, independent of electoral considerations.

"The media is not just a spectator; it plays a transformative role in society," Modi affirmed, commending the Indian Newspaper Society for its contributions in guiding the media landscape of the country.

As India celebrates the 75th year of its Constitution, Modi called on the media to continue fostering a sense of duty and awareness among citizens towards constitutional values.

Inputs from PTI.