In a momentous occasion for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 inaugurated the country’s newly constructed Parliament building, marked with prayers and full religious traditions.

The Prime Minister also installed the sacred ‘Sengol’ in the Lok Sabha Chamber, right next to the Speaker’s chair, after performing puja. The ‘Sengol’ was handed over to the Prime Minister by Adheenams before its installation in the new Parliament building.

On December 10, 2020, PM Modi held an event in New Delhi where he laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building. Several political party leaders and ambassadors from various nations were present at the event.

19 Opposition parties, including the Congress, had previously issued a joint statement announcing their intention to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament, stating that a new building had no value when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out of the Parliament."

The four-story building has been developed at an expected expense of Rs 970 crore. HCP Design, Planning and Management, based in Ahmedabad, designed the building, and Tata Projects Limited built it.

PM Modi honored the workers who built the new Parliament in record time and dedicated it to the nation.

Traditional shawls and mementos were presented to the construction workers by the Prime Minister as a token of appreciation.

Also read : Opposition parties unite to boycott new parliament building opening, says ‘soul of democracy sucked out’